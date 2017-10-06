City makes path to overlook deck at Tingley Beach ADA accessible

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People using a wheelchair or a stroller will now have the chance to go even further through the Bosque. This after the city completed a two-year project adding an extra 1000 feet to the ADA accessible trail that now stretches four miles from Montano to Tingley Beach.

The extra 1000 feet was just completed days ago and it now connects the trail from the Central/Tingley parking lot, to underneath the overpass, to the overlook deck along the river.

The original project was started nearly two years ago so that those who use wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, or other devices could enjoy the Bosque. The city unveiled that path back in August.

Up until this point, the path did not stretch to the overlook deck at Tingley Beach. But Mayor Richard Berry says they actually had extra money left over, so they decided to use it to expand the path even further.

“We took those $80,000 and put those into an accessibility measure so that people can now get to that beautiful deck and enjoy the Rio Grande along with everybody else,” said Mayor Berry.

Officials say it’s typically very sandy underneath the Central overpass making it difficult for people using wheelchairs or strollers to use. By crews coming through, grading the ground correctly and compacting it, everyone is now able to use the path with ease.

There is also ADA parking available near the path at Tingley Beach.

