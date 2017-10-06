BCSO searching for suspect who shot clerk in northwest Albuquerque

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who shot a convenience store clerk in northwest Albuquerque.

BCSO says it happened Friday night around 7:40 p.m. at the Chevron Station near Unser and Paradise.

When they arrived, deputies found the clerk who had been shot in the groin. The man was taken to the hospital while conscious and breathing.

Deputies say the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, but no other information is available at this time.

Earlier on Friday, another convince store clerk was shot during a robbery at a northeast Albuquerque Circle K . Police say the suspect in that case has since been arrested.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s