BCSO searching for suspect who shot clerk in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect who shot a convenience store clerk in northwest Albuquerque.

BCSO says it happened Friday night around 7:40 p.m. at the Chevron Station near Unser and Paradise.

When they arrived, deputies found the clerk who had been shot in the groin. The man was taken to the hospital while conscious and breathing.

Deputies say the suspect fled from the scene on foot. He is described as a Hispanic male, but no other information is available at this time.

Earlier on Friday, another convince store clerk was shot during a robbery at a northeast Albuquerque Circle K . Police say the suspect in that case has since been arrested.