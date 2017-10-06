Balloon Fiesta kicks off with Albuquerque Aloft event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Starting Saturday, hundreds of thousands of people will descend on Albuquerque for the International Balloon Fiesta. While events officially kick off Saturday, Friday is all about the kids.

Nearly 70 schools will take part in Albuquerque Aloft, where kids will get to experience balloons up close. Balloon Fiesta pilots have the opportunity to take part in this event, which takes place in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho Elementary Schools.

Pilots and crews will start inflating their balloons around 6:45 a.m. Friday and depending on the weather, they will either stay tethered or ascend.

Albuquerque Aloft has grown tremendously since it started more than 10 years ago.

Parents, kids, teachers and staff are able to meet the pilots. They can watch and learn how balloons are set up, inflated and launched.

This is the only Balloon Fiesta related event that launches balloons from outside balloon Fiesta Park.

If the weather cooperates, the lanches will happen simultaneously.

Click here for more information on Albuquerque Aloft