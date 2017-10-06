AT&T launching safety network for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – AT&T is stepping in at the Balloon Fiesta to help law enforcement.

The company is launching the nation’s first broadband safety network, called First Net.

The technology helps law enforcement easily communicate in case of emergency, without risking dropped calls or signal.

“So a good way to think about it as if it was a highway, our network is a highway, and it gets really really busy we are giving first responders their own HOV lanes so they will not be impacted by any congestion or capacity issues,” said Terri Nikol Baca of AT&T.

Officials say they are using existing towers so the technology can be used by law enforcement statewide.

They are accessing it through an app.

 

 

