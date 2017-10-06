Art night gears up…for ladies only

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bored with the regular girls’ night out? Try Art Attack for a fun, no-skills-necessary diversion.



The first Friday of every month from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Art Attack Studio opens their doors just for the ladies. Snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, prizes and games are provided. The six dollar Studio Fee includes two hours of painting, paints, brushes and the glazing and firing of each item. Ceramic pieces are extra.

Art Attack is New Mexico’s oldest locally owned and operated “paint your own” pottery and mosaic tile studio. No skill level or experience required. The studio is a welcoming place where artists of all ages can discover their own creativity, the joy of painting, and make something unique they can cherish for years to come.

For more information, visit their website