Albuquerque daycare dealing with ongoing homeless problem

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A daycare near downtown Albuquerque says it needs help keeping its property safe.

“I see cigarettes, bottles, wine bottles, pens, [and] chargers which could start electrical fires,” said Corina Barraza, co-owner of Kids Planet Child Development Center in the Barelas Neighborhood.

Barraza says a few weeks ago, a group of homeless people set up camp on the property. She also says they’ve had problems with other homeless people passing out along the building.

“They’re trying to read, trying to play and when they look out the window, that’s the first thing they see,” said Barraza.

Barraza says she always calls Albuquerque Police when she sees homeless people on her property, but that they often don’t respond in a timely manner.

“I have to call again just to see if someone can come out a little bit quicker. Maybe two calls warrant more of an emergency,” said Barraza.

Barraza says officers often don’t come until the next day or at all.

“It doesn’t get the attention. It should because we are a childhood center,” said Barraza.

Barraza and parents want APD to move the homeless camp off of the property and away from the children.

“They need a place to go so they’re not loitering around schools or places like that that makes other people feel uncomfortable,” said Ariel Burge, whose daughter goes to Kids Planet.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the Albuquerque Police Department for comment but did not hear back.