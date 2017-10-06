Adorable dog promotes free microchip clinic on KRQE

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — There will be a free microchip clinic coming up and Molly the dog is looking for a loving home.

Animal Humane New Mexico is hosting a free Microchip Clinic on Saturday, October 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Microchipping is a critical tool in preventing loss of pets and is painless for the animal. That evidence was further corroborated by Molly — a microchipped dog – who was relaxing and enjoying herself in the studio with a toy. Molly is looking for a home and can be adopted from the main campus facility on Virginia street.

Dogs and cats over 6 weeks old are eligible to be microchipped and registered for free, with no need for proof of residency, income or

vaccinations required. Owners must be 18+ years old and bring identification. The event will be held at Garcia Subaru East on 8100 Lomas Blvd. NE .

For more information, visit their website