Adjustments made to ART construction during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction will continue throughout Balloon Fiesta, but some adjustments have been made.

Construction near Old Town has been halted and barricades have been removed.

Traffic through downtown will be reduced to one lane. Median and center lane work continues in the Nob Hill area.

See below for information about ART construction during the week of October 9.

INTERSECTION AND CENTRAL AVENUE CORRIDOR INFORMATION:

WEST CENTRAL

Coors: Intersection and station installation work continue, expect major delays for commuters. One lane remains open in each direction.

Atrisco: Intersection and roadway work continue. Traffic will be split on the south side of Central. Once complete traffic will switch to a split on the north side.

OLD TOWN

The Rio Grande intersection permanent signal has been activated. For the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta where possible, construction has been halted and traffic barricades have been removed. Access is being maintained for pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles.

DOWNTOWN/EDo

1st to Locust Traffic Shift: All westbound traffic will be on the north side, right-hand lane only. All eastbound traffic will be on the south side right-hand lane only. Left hand turns and northbound/southbound traffic will not be allowed at Walter or High.

Broadway: North and southbound traffic is allowed. Left hand turns onto Westbound Central will be allowed.

UNM/NOB HILL

University: Median and center lane work continues. Commuters are advised to use extreme caution at the University intersection.

Girard: Paving operations will begin Tuesday, October 10th at Girard intersection and continue through the end of the week, expect delays.

Yale Blvd: Intersection work is scheduled to begin Thursday, October 12th at Yale Blvd. and Central Ave. The duration of this phase of work is scheduled to last through the beginning of the following week.

Washington: Southbound right hand lane closure beginning Monday, October 9th.

INTERNATIONAL DISTRICT

Monroe St. to San Mateo Blvd.: Various lane closures will exist for rumble strip installation.

San Mateo Blvd. to Louisiana Blvd.: Various lane closures and traffic shifts will exist for roadway striping and utility adjustments.