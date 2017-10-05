UNM College of Arts and Sciences considers raising tuition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Students in the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of New Mexico could be paying more for tuition soon.

The dean cites a worsening financial situation in the college, which accounts for 65 percent of the university’s credit hours.

There’s now an idea to increase tuition by $15 for every credit hour. That could add up to about $225 more per semester.

UNM did increase tuition earlier this year for some students based on the level of courses.

If approved, the new increase would go towards hiring and retaining faculty. The request is in its early stages and still needs approval.