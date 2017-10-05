UNM Basketball kicks off first Cherry Silver Game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s out with the Lobo Howl, and in with a new tradition. The University of New Mexico’s new head basketball coach Paul Weir is shaking things up to try and draw more students to the games. The changes started Thursday afternoon with the Cherry and Silver game.

Attendance has been a problem for the Lobos over the past few years. Coach Paul Weir said he wants to change that. He started with scrapping the Lobo Howl, which was held every year at The Pit.

There were still a lot of empty seats during the team scrimmage, which had a much earlier start time than the Lobo Howl.

“I’m excited to see what our new coach can do, and it sounds like he did some real good recruiting, so I’m excited to meet those guys,” said fan Bill Lane.

Fans said they’re having fun but are adjusting to the change of the location.

“I wish it was still at The Pit, but I’m here anyway cause I couldn’t miss it anyhow,” said Bobby Livingston.

Many people said the change in location will take some getting used to.

“I feel like it’s weird but i don’t mind it though, it doesn’t matter where we are cause I get to watch,” said former UNM basketball player Ose Idiake.

The players were also showing off their skills for the fans, and many people are happy about some new faces on the team.

UNM’s first game is November 11 against Northern New Mexico at Dreamstyle Arena.