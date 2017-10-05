Trinity Tower replica set for unveiling in Albuquerque

David Romero, KRQE News 13 Reporter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – To commemorate the unveiling of a replica of the Trinity Tower, the National Museum of Nuclear Science and History will host an outdoor event on Friday. Titled “Nuclear After Dark,” the museum will highlight the 100-foot replica tower, similar to the one erected for the detonation of the bomb at Trinity Site in New Mexico from 1945.

In addition to the unveiling, there will also be an outdoor screening of a documentary of The Manhattan Project. All the festivities are scheduled to get underway at 5:30 p.m.

Read More about Trinity Tower Debut: For Your Information: Trinity Tower Debuts at Nuclear Science Museum

 

 

