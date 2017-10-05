The 42nd Annual Grecian Festival is gearing up for plenty of fun, baklava

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The 2017 Albuquerque Grecian Festival is gearing up for plenty of OPA!

Immerse yourself in the sounds of the bouzóuki, the tastes of authentic Greek cuisine, and the eye-catching sights of dancers streaming by in colorful costumes — or enjoy shopping for imported jewelry, gifts, foods and pastries. You can also take a tour of the St. George Church, and most importantly, be happy and have fun! Na Zíse!

Friday October 6 – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Saturday October 7 – 11:00 am to 10:00 pm

Sunday October 8 – 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

$5 Admission: $2 for Seniors 62 yrs +)

Free admission for active duty military, police, fire, EMT personnel and kids age 11 and under.

Free Park and Ride in the parking lot at the southwest corner of Lomas and University NE.

