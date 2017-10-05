State Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Silver City

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police are investigating a police shooting in Silver City police early Thursday morning, involving a former Grant County Deputy.

According to New Mexico State Police, the Grant County deputies were notified to be on the lookout for a white 2002 Toyota 4-Runner that was recently taken from Las Cruces.

The driver of the vehicle was 41-year-old Michael Aguirre, who is a former Grant County Deputy. Police say he cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor in Las Cruces, attacked his mother and then stole her vehicle Wednesday night.

Around 1:22 a.m. deputies located the vehicle and got into a short pursuit, which was then was taken over by the Silver City Police Department.

During the pursuit, Aguirre struck a Silver City Police patrol car. The officer then fired at the suspect and hit him in the neck.

Aguirre was taken to the University of Medical Center in El Paso by air ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the officer has not yet been released.

There is also no other information at this time and New Mexico State Police are investigating the incident.

Earlier this year Aguirre was arrested after he allegedly caused a crash that forced a vehicle off the road.