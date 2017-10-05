Sanctuary caring for 13 orphaned bear cubs turns to KRQE viewers for support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation is running out of food for 13 hungry bear cubs who need to gain weight in order to hibernate — and they are asking for the public’s help.

The late freeze of 2017 has hurt bears, who have less food to eat as a result. Fruit trees and acorns are in short supply, so mother bears and their cubs are traveling farther — and into dangerous territory — as they try to put on the weight necessary to hibernate until spring.

As a result, 13 orphaned and injured bear cubs have found their way into the care of the sanctuary this year alone, which has now run out of money to feed and cover medical costs for the growing cubs. With the end of October looming as the deadline for hibernating bears to put on their critical weight stores, the non-profit is turning to the public for donations, in a final plea for help.

The Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation (LEWF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit that cares for a wide variety of wildlife, provides assistance to other rehabilitation operations, and wildlife education throughout the state of New Mexico. They accept donations online at their website, or at their mailing address:

Land of Enchantment Wildlife Foundation (LEWF)

PO Box 957 Santa Cruz, NM 87567

To help the bear cubs, visit the LEWF website.