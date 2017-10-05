Safety precautions underway for Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Preparations are underway for Balloon Fiesta and authorities are working to make sure you are safe.

In a briefing Thursday, FBI Officials talked about their approach to security at this year’s event.

They say if you have a bag, it will be checked before you go in.

They also say their approach is being influenced by the Las Vegas shooting to ensure attendees they will be safe.

There will be safety features in the air, including lightning detection to keep balloonists safe.

To keep balloonists safe on the ground, the Insurance Fraud Bureau and Auto Theft Task Force are hoping to combat crime with technology. They are providing improved GPS tracking devices for balloon pilots, vehicles and trailers.

It comes on the heels of the New Mexico State Fair where they say 10 vehicles that were reported stolen, were recovered.

