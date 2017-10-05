Roswell residents grateful for the rain despite flooding in some areas

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The rain has been coming down hard in Roswell, and Chaves County is under a flash flood watch through late Thursday night. There are plenty of low lying areas filling with water and even some areas law enforcement are asking residents to avoid.

It rained all day Thursday and most of the last week, but residents don’t seem to mind. They are actually excited about all the benefits the rain is bringing.

“You need a boat to get across there, you really do, it gets deep,” said Paulene and Joe Ponce about a flooded road in Roswell.

Some areas in the city see a lot of water, like the intersection of 19th and Main.

On other parts of Main Street, cars avoided the inside lanes all together because of how much sitting water was there. Regardless of how much water is building up though, people don’t seem to mind.

“In our part of the country, anytime we get it — because we are in the Chihuahuan desert — and anytime we get rain it’s very valuable and it helps replenish the aquifer which is the most important part,” said Paulene Ponce.

Not only has the rain been replenishing the aquifer, but it has been beneficial to farmers and ranchers.

“It’s a little late but we’ll take a rain for our livestock anytime. It helps crops, it helps replenish the aquifer. It’s all about helping anyone that eats,” said Roswell resident Bill Shepard.

Around town, people are noticing the increased amount of rain as the rivers are finally filling back up.

“Our rivers are so thirsty, I know they’re excited now. When I was growing up here many, many years ago — I’m almost 82 — Spring River, it was full of water. My mother used to tell me, be careful in that river,” said Roswell resident Jolene Byron.

Still, dangers can come with the rains as well. At Delta West Park, the road has pretty much been taken over by flood water and law enforcement says the area should be avoided.

The rain also revealed a problem with the two locations where the city was looking to put a homeless camp. Both areas experienced a lot of water because they are prone to flooding.