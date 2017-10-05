Prosecutors ask to examine phone suspect used prior to Victoria Martens’ murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors want to examine a tablet and cell phone used by a suspect in the murder of Victoria Martens. 

Victoria’s mother Michelle and her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales are charged with the 10-year-old’s death.

Investigators discovered the tablet and cell phone at the home of a relative of Gonzales.

They say Gonzales had been using them to speak to Michelle Martens days before Victoria was killed.

Prosecutors want access to pictures, text messages and other files that may help their case.

