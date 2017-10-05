Programming Note: Thursday Night Football

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to Thursday Night Football there will some changes to regularly scheduled programs.

On Thursday, October 5, 2017, KRQE News 13’s local newscast will air at 5:00 p.m.

The NFL Thursday Night Kickoff show will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed immediately by the New England Patriots at Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All times are local.

Jeopardy will air at 12:37 a.m. right after The Late, Late Show with James Corden, and Wheel Of Fortune will air at 1:42 a.m.

For more programming information please see the TV guide.