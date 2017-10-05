Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Four Albuquerque Police officers are placed on standard leave after an officer-involved shooting sent one suspect to the hospital.

Police say they were sent to the 7900 block of Brady Road NW around 10 p.m. when they received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend had just beaten her up. Police say she was able to get to a neighbor’s house where she then called 911.

“As officers made contact with the female victim, she indicated to officers that her boyfriend was extremely intoxicated and armed with a firearm,” said Tanner Tixier, APD.

When police got there, officers say they found the suspect in the street. Officers say they gave him multiple commands, but he didn’t comply and made what APD calls a threat toward officers.

APD says officers were forced to open fire using both non-lethal and lethal rounds. What happened in the moments during the gunfire is still being pieced together by police.

“I don’t know how many officers fired their weapons. The forensics aren’t in on that. I can’t tell you whether the male suspect fired at officers. I can tell you a gun was found on scene next to the male suspect,” said Tixier.

That man is in stable condition at the hospital and the four officers involved in the shooting are on standard leave.

Officers say they are looking into statements possibly made to either his girlfriend or officers about wanting to commit “suicide by cop.”

Officers will likely be working on this case throughout the day to find out more information on the man. Right now, all they’ve released about the suspect is that he 32 years old.