ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are on scene at Gibson between San Pedro and Dakota SE.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

On Gibson between San Pedro and Dakota SE, there is police activity, avoid area — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) October 5, 2017