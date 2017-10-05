On the Stage: ‘The Addams Family Musical’ Returns

The creepiest, kookiest, mysterious and spookiest musical event of the year returns to the boards at the Albuquerque Little Theater.

The Addams Family: A New Musical finds the fiendish family adjusting to life with a teenaged Wednesday, who has brought home a nice, normal boy. Can the family accept the one thing they’ve avoided for centuries: change?

Sasha Butcher (Wednesday Addams), and Jesse Miller (Lucas Beineke) stop by the show to discuss their roles in the musical and what fans of the popular TV series can expect from this musical.

The Addams Family: A New Musical opens this Friday at Albuquerque Little Theater and runs through the 29th of October. For tickets and information, visit AlbuquerqueLittleTheatre.org.