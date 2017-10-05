October 5th Morning Rush: Investigation underway after officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

1. We are expecting to learn more from Albuquerque Police about an officer-involved shooting. Four officers are on leave and a suspect is recovering in the hospital right now. It happened late last night in a Westside neighborhood. Police say they got a 911 call from a woman who said her boyfriend had just beaten her up. When police arrived they say the 32-year-old suspect wouldn’t comply with their commands and made a threat towards them. According to APD, officers fired both lethal and less-lethal rounds. There is no word if the man also fired shots at the officers, but police say they found a gun at the scene. Officers say they are looking into statements possibly made to either his girlfriend or officers about wanting to commit “suicide by cop.”

Full Story: Police investigate officer-involved shooting in northwest Albuquerque

2. This morning, scattered storms and showers continue to linger over northeast, west-central and south-central New Mexico. These storms are pushing northeast, packing in heavy rain and lightning – use caution while out and about this morning. You’ll want to keep the umbrella with you Thursday afternoon as another round of scattered to widespread storms is expected to develop.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

3. Las Vegas authorities will likely be back in the shooter’s hotel room trying to piece together a motive. The Clark County Sheriff says it’s hard to imagine 64-year-old Stephen Paddock could stockpile so many weapons on his own. Paddock’s girlfriend is preparing to spend a second full day back in the U.S. after saying through her attorney, she didn’t know he was planning violence. Last night, people gathered on Civic Plaza to light a candle for each of the 59 people killed Sunday at that concert, including Lisa Romero-Muniz, a school secretary from Gallup.

Full Story: Clues few and elusive for motive of Las Vegas gunman

5. Albuquerque city councilors could soon take up their own sick leave proposal. Voters defeated the controversial ordinance on the ballot by a narrow margin this week. City Councilor Brad Winter says the council is looking at crafting its own version. The ordinance on the ballot Tuesday was put together by a group which opponents say didn’t work well for our city.

Full Story: Proposed sick leave ordinance fails in narrow vote

5. Actor Kevin Bacon is heading to the Land of Enchantment to film a T.V. show based on one of his popular movies from the 90’s, Tremors. Filming for the pilot will take place at the end of this month in Albuquerque.

Full Story: Tremors’ television show to film in Albuquerque

Morning’s Top Stories