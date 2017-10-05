New video offers museum visitors chance to experience flying in hot air balloon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new video at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is giving viewers the experience of flying in a hot air balloon.

The Tim Anderson 4-D Theater has added a five minute video to its program lineup called “My Balloon Ride.”

Scenes capture inflation, lift-off, flight over Albuquerque, landing and chase crew operations.

“It’s a great introduction for someone who may have hesitated in the past and it gives them a little taste of what they actually experience would be like,” said Jill Lane with the Balloon Museum Foundation.

Entry to the theater is included with admission to the museum.