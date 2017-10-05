New video offers museum visitors chance to experience flying in hot air balloon

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new video at the Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is giving viewers the experience of flying in a hot air balloon.

The Tim Anderson 4-D Theater has added a five minute video to its program lineup called “My Balloon Ride.”

Scenes capture inflation, lift-off, flight over Albuquerque, landing and chase crew operations.

“It’s a great introduction for someone who may have hesitated in the past and it gives them a little taste of what they actually experience would be like,” said Jill Lane with the Balloon Museum Foundation.

Entry to the theater is included with admission to the museum.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s