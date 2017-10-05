New numbers reveal annual economic impact of Kirtland AFB

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico plays a major role in Air Force research and technology, but just how big?

Thursday, the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) released it’s latest economic impact numbers — which includes $659 million a year at Kirtland Air Force Base alone.

The AFRL’s mission is to create warfighting technologies for the military, space and cyberspace.

“We are one of three labs in state and working with those other labs we are creating a technology ecosystem,” said Matthew Fetrow, AFRL New Mexico Technology Engagement Director.

The group also spends about $4 million a year at local schools encouraging kids to go into STEM fields.