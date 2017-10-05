New Mexico governor appeals ruling on voided vetoes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is appealing a state judge’s decision to void her vetoes on 10 bills that cleared the Legislature with little to no opposition earlier this year.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the case is headed to the New Mexico Court of Appeals after the Republican governor’s attorney filed a notice of appeal earlier this week.

Martinez vetoed the 10 bills without explanation resulting in legislators filing suit against the governor. The Democratic lawmakers cited a section of the New Mexico Constitution that requires the governor to offer reason for vetoing bills while legislators are in session.

State District Judge Sarah Singleton agreed with the legislators and issued a decision the August.

The bills became law last week.