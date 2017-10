CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction at a pumpkin patch in southern New Mexico is no longer because of thieves.

Balzano Vineyard and Pumpkin Patch in Carlsbad says two of its mini pigs were stolen Wednesday.

Both are red — one with spots, one without.

At this point they have no suspect information, but say they are offering a reward for anyone who can help bring them home.