CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A memorial is in the works to honor the victims of the Clovis Library shooting and an enormous amount of money has been raised to build it.

So far the $50,000 has been donated and at least $20,000 of that has been set aside for a memorial for the victims.

Wanda Walters and Krissi Carter were killed and four others were injured.

Officers are still working out details of the memorial. Many people who donated also donated to help with medical bills of the survivors.