Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

After a good crop of storms over the past few days drier air will invade the state on Friday. That dry air will move from west to east across New Mexico eliminating the chance for showers. Mostly sunny skies will be the rule this weekend with light winds. The weather for Fiesta should be just about perfect with lows Saturday and Sunday morning in the low 40s. We should see clear skies continue in the beginning of next week.

