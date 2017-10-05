Lobos entertain fans with Cherry and Silver scrimmage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo fans got a sneak peek at first year men’s basketball coach Paul Weir’s club Thursday evening.

The Lobos scrimmaged for about an hour-and-a-half. Juco transfer guard Troy Simons had the hot hand during the scrimmage and led the Cherry team to a 46-39 victory over the Silver.

Coach Weir spent part of his evening in the stands greeting fans. He said the scrimmage benefited his team in a few ways.

“Basketball-wise it’s tremendous to get out on a court with officials, with cameras, with people, with music,” said Weir. “It’s a completely different simulation of what happens in practice and any time you can get those exercises it really pushes us forward.”

Lobos guard and forward Sam Logwood expressed the same feelings.

“It’s good to get in front of a crowd before we actually play,” said Logwood. “They can get a little taste. There obviously will be more people in The Pit, but I think it was good for everybody.”

The scrimmage didn’t attract the crowd that the Lobo Howl is accustomed to drawing, but it did bring out some fans. Students also made a stop to watch the festivities at Johnson Center. About 250 students were a part of the crowd in the event put on by Lobothon.

Head coach Paul Weir donated $1 to Lobothon for each student in attendance. The money will go to the UNM Children’s Hospital.

The Lobos will start the season with an exhibition game against Northern New Mexico on November 11.