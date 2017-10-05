Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: This morning, scattered storms and showers continue to linger over northeast, west-central and south-central New Mexico. These storms are pushing northeast, packing in heavy rain and lightning – use caution while out and about this morning. You’ll want to keep the umbrella with you this afternoon as another round of scattered to widespread storms is expected to develop. Top threats include heavy rainfall causing localized and river flooding, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Afternoon temperatures will climb near to just above seasonal averages – expect widespread 60s and 70s late day.

FRIDAY: A handful of storms and showers will linger overnight Thursday into Friday morning. In general, Friday will be a far less active day as dry air continues to punch in from the west. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures returning to the 60s, 70s and 80s. A Pacific cold front diving in over the state will likely kick up the winds for the afternoon hours… but do little in the way of prompting storms and showers.