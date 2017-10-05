Judge rules APD failed to properly preserve evidence in Mary Hawkes shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Mary Hawkes was handed a major victory Thursday night in their wrongful death lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department.

A judge has ruled that APD failed to preserve evidence related to the police shooting of Hawkes in 2014.

Judge Nan Nash ruled that the lack of evidence — in this case, lapel cameras that were not properly preserved — left the Hawkes family without access to the evidence they need for their case.

Six officers claimed they turned their cameras on after the shooting of Hawkes — a 19-year-old suspected truck thief. The shooting happened back in 2014 after a chase.

The officer who shot her, Jeremy Dear, claimed she pointed a gun at him. He was eventually fired for repeatedly failing to turn on his camera.

The Hawkes’ attorneys wanted the opportunity to check all the officers’ cameras to see if they malfunctioned like some of them claimed that night, or to see if the cameras were working and officers simply did not upload all of the video or altered them.

The ruling means the jury will be instructed that the shooting was unreasonable as a matter of law.