More showers continue Thursday

Showers will continue across much of the state this afternoon and evening. Central and eastern areas will see the most rainfall and Flash Flood Watches continue in these areas through this evening. Expect a few lingering showers Friday morning, especially for the east, but the overall trend will be for drier conditions and more sunshine as we wrap up the week.

The opening weekend of Balloon Fiesta is looking fantastic with lots of sunshine and light winds. This will continue into the beginning of next week. A trough will drop into the state toward the middle of next week. This will lead to cooler temperatures but will also kick up the winds. That trough should clear out by the end of next week.