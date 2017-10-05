For Your Information: Trinity Tower Debuts at Nuclear Science Museum

In the summer of 1945, a 100-foot tower was erected in the deserts southeast of New Mexico. It’s mission: to hoist the world’s first atomic device high above the ground for testing. On July 16, ‘the gadget’ -code name for the implosion-type plutonium device- detonated with the force of twenty thousand tons of TNT. The Trinity test completely vaporized the tower and ushered the world into the atomic age.

Now, the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History unveils the latest addition to their nine-acre Heritage Park: a replica of the Trinity Tower. The project was the brainchild of benefactor Clay Perkins, a retired physicist and collector of nuclear age memorabilia. The tower is just the latest addition to the museum’s comprehensive collection of artifacts aimed at telling the story of our nuclear history.

It will have a grand opening Friday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. with Nuclear After Dark: The Trinity Files. For more information, visit NuclearMuseum.org.