For Your Entertainment: The Globetrotters are Coming to Town

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are rolling back through New Mexico October 21 at Dreamstyle Arena, aka The Pit. Sixteen-year veteran Buckets Blakes stops by the studios to discuss his tenure with the team, and what fans can expect from a Globetrotters game.

He also discusses the many philanthropic endeavors in which the team participates, including work through The Great Assist initiative, which is pledging to spread 100 million smiles around the world with acts of kindness.

The Harlem Globetrotters are a must-see event for the entire family. To learn more and get tickets visit HarlemGlobetrotters.com.