Cultural Atlas: Quilts of Southwest China

Chinese quilts have received little attention from historians and scholars. The Museum of International Folk Art, in cooperation with five other museums, is looking to shed light on this intimate and intricate art form.

Quilts of Southwest China, now showing at MOIFA, explores the traditional bed coverings, clothing and household items that have long been made from patched and appliqued scraps to create artistic and functional textiles.

You can create your own paper quilt by downloading coloring pages from MOIFA’s website. For more information on this exhibition, visit MOIFA.org.