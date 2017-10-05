Community Calendar: Events at Buffalo Thunder

October is a busy month for Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino. Northern New Mexico’s premier destination for fun and relaxation is hosting a variety of events for their community. Join them this Saturday for the Big Brothers Big Sisters Mountain Region “Golden Ticket Gala”.

Then find your way back next weekend for Jacksons MMA exhibition taking place in their ballrooms. Following that, the Santa Fe Comic Con rolls into town, featuring celebrities, cosplaying and trading.

Speaking of celebrities, join the resort on October 24 for a special celebrity dinner called “Feed The Children”. Proceeds raised will help combat food insecurity in Northern New Mexico.

For all the details of upcoming events, log on to BuffaloThunderResort.com.