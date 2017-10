ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest Christmas stamps are out.

The United States Postal Service unveiled what they call the Christmas forever stamps Thursday.

The four stamps celebrate the themes of four Christmas Carols: “Jingle Bells, Deck the Halls, Silent Night, and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas.”

When you buy the stamps you will get a booklet of 20, five of each design.