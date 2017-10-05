Candy makers gather for Confectioners Conference in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Confectioners from all across the country are taking note from one of Albuquerque’s sweetest businesses.

Buffett’s Candies welcomed other candy makers, chocolatiers, and retailers to taste the flavors of New Mexico. It’s part of the Retail Confectioners International Conference.

The three-day event gives candy makers a chance to showcase their sweets and share ideas.

“Maybe we have an idea that will help another company or we’re trying to implement a new product that another company has had before. So we’re all just trying to help each other out. It’s a good time,” Tyler Buffett said.

Attendees will also get chance to tour Buffett Family’s Popcorn Cannery and New Mexico Pinon Coffee.