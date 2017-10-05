Amtrak train carrying 580 passengers derails in Mora County

By Published: Updated:

MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An Amtrak train carrying about 580 passengers derailed near Watrous Thursday night, confirms the Mora County Sheriff.

Sheriff Greg Laumbach says the train derailed around 8 p.m. after hitting a boulder on the tracks.

According to the sheriff, the conductor was injured and was transported to the hospital. However, no other passengers were injured.

The sheriff says arrangements are being made to bus the Amtrak passengers out of the area, but could not say where they are being sent.

 

