A look at Albuquerque’s priciest suites during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – A search of the most upscale hotels and resorts in the Albuquerque area revealed what they’re charging for their most deluxe suites during Balloon Fiesta.

The most expensive room in the city is where the stars stay while in town working on movies: the tenth floor suite at the historic Hotel Andaluz downtown is booked for $1,500 per night during the Balloon Fiesta.

“[It’s] what we call our Zsa Zsa Penthouse/Suite,” Hotel Andaluz General Manager Chris Paulk said. “It was where Zsa Zsa Gabor and Conrad Hilton — this was his fourth hotel that he built — that’s where they spent the night before their wedding.”

The room with a large living room that includes couches and dining room table, city views, a long hall leading into the master suite, and a bathroom with a large tub normally runs for $850.

In Old Town, the new Hotel Chaco’s fanciest suite goes for $699 per night, more than double what it costs after Fiesta, according to the hotel website.

Next door at the Hotel Albuquerque, the Presidential Suite boasts a connected office-space and sweeping views of the city for $669 per night during Balloon Fiesta. The general manager said it costs $509 after the event.

“That’s on our 11th floor that overlooks the Sandia Mountains so that lucky guest is going to have the best view in Albuquerque,” Hotel Albuqerque General Manager Adrian Montoya said.

For those whose tastes runs a little rustic, Los Poblanos has a Farm Superior Suite for $455, the same price the boutique hotel charges after the Fiesta.

“Our prices definitely drop after Balloon Fiesta but that’s just because it’s the end of the season,” Los Poblanos Manager Kayla Wolf said.

If you’re thinking resort and casino, Sandia’s $532 per night suite complete with a balcony topped the list.

Of course, just about every hotel raises their prices for Balloon Fiesta for all their rooms.

According to local hotel websites, the following are prices for the most expensive available room per night during and after Balloon Fiesta:

1. Hotel Andaluz – Zsa Zsa Gabor Penthouse: $1,500 during Fiesta; $850 after

2. Hotel Chaco – Junior King with Fireplace and Balcony: $699.99; $299 after

3. Hotel Albuqerque – Presidential Suite: $669; $509 after

4. Sandia Resort and Casino – 1-bedroom suite with balcony: $532.95; $684.74

5. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm – Farm Superior Suite: $455; $455

6. Tamaya Hyatt – Conference Suite: $407; $380 after