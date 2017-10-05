100-year-old heirloom apple orchard makes delicious local cider

CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) — Wagner Farms’ Fourth Annual Apple & Pumpkin Festival celebrates 100 years of apple growing with fresh, local cider.

Enjoy a perfect autumn day at Wagner Farms’ Fourth Annual Apple & Pumpkin Festival this weekend. Sip fresh apple cider, tour the orchard on a hayride, pick apples, journey to the pumpkin patch, and enjoy produce for purchase, green chile roasting, ristras, live entertainment, and more.

Cider is pressed from apples that are grown in a 100 year old apple orchard in Corrales, NM. The Wagner family has been pressing fresh cider for over 20 years using a secret recipe that combines a variety of apples — truly a farm to table experience!

WHAT: Wagner Farms’ 4th Annual Apple & Pumpkin Festival

WHEN: Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15, 9am to 5pm

WHERE: 5000 Corrales Rd, Corrales, NM 87048

For more information, visit the Wagner Farms website.