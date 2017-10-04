‘Tremors’ television show to film in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Get ready for a blast from the past. The movie “Tremors” is being remade as a television show, and it’s set to film in New Mexico.

Filming for the pilot will take place at the end of October in Albuquerque. Actor Kevin Bacon, who starred in the original film in 1990, will also star in the TV show.

It will take viewers back to Perfection, Nevada, 25 years after Bacon’s character defeated the “graboids.”

Production will employ more than 500 New Mexico crew members and talent.