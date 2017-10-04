This week: Albuquerque is filled with hot air balloons, arts and crafts festivals, and Darth Vader

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — This week in Albuquerque is filled with hot air balloons, arts and crafts festivals, and Darth Vader.

Exciting events in Albuquerque this week include:

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta: the world-renowned attraction and destination for all ages. For more than four decades, the first week in October brings the smells of roasting green chile and the beautiful, magical moving picture show of hot air balloons sailing silently through the crisp fall air. Guests from all over the world come to Albuquerque to celebrate ballooning. Hundreds of balloons will be taking flight from the Balloon Fiesta Park this year. Date and Time: Saturday, October 7 through Sunday, October 15. Location: Balloon Fiesta Park. Price: $10

Rio Grande Arts & Crafts Festival: Balloon Fiesta Show features 200 fine artists and craftsmen from across the nation, creating a truly one-of-a-kind celebration of the arts! Beneath the “big white tent” patrons will find a kaleidoscope of color and activity; perfectly complimenting the hot air balloons. Date and Time: Friday, October 6 through Sunday, October 15 — both weekends during Balloon Fiesta. Location: Sandia Resort & Casino. Price: $10, kids under 12 are free, $14 Festival Pass

The IPCC’s Albuquerque American Indian Arts Festival is the only authentic, all-Native American art show in town during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. With its intensive application process and limit of 50 artists, the event is a premier showcase for indigenous artists who create high-quality, handcrafted works. Join in for an unrivaled opportunity to meet, talk with, and shop directly from Native artists. The two day festival also includes traditional Native dances and artist demonstrations. Date and Time: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Indian Pueblo Cultural Center. Price: Free with museum admission

Darth and Yoda Return Hot Air Balloon Event: The enormously popular Darth Vader and Yoda hot air balloons “awaken” at this special inflation event. But beware, the Balloon Museum will be guarded inside and out by troops from the Dewback Ridge Garrison of Vader’s own 501st Imperial Legion. The free admission also includes entry to the museum itself along with all of the exhibitions as well as the new Tim Anderson 4-D Theater and a Virtual Reality Experience. Date and Time: Friday, 8:30-11 a.m. Location: Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum Price: Free

Concert: Joseph: There’s nothing like the sound of siblings singing together. Sisters Allinson Meegan, and Natalie Closner make up the hypnotic sound of the trio, Joseph. Their sound includes synced breathing rhythms and speech patterns that are pure magic. Date and Time: Tuesday 7:30 p.m. Location: KiMo Theater. Price: $15-$25.

The Unconventional Wedding Show: Fashionable, trendy, unique, and whimsicle! Experience the creative side of modern weddings from the intimate to the extravagant! Over 60 local exhibitors and vendors will be showcasing their most unconventional services and products for your unique wedding! Brides and grooms are encouraged to attend. There will also be door prizes available and a sports lounge and bar service! Date and Time: Sunday 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Location: Albuquerque Convention Center Price: $5

Curator’s Talk: Frida Kahlo, Her Photos: UNM Art Museum is hosting curator, photo historian, photographer and educator, Pablo Ortiz Monasterio for a special talk on his curatorial vision for this exhibition which was curated from a collections of 6,500 images that lay hidden in the Blue House Archive fro 50 years and offers a uniquely intimate glimpse into the life and work of a beloved cultural icon. Frida Kahlo – Her Photos contains over 200 previously unseen images including works by Kahlo and promises to reveal new insights into Kahlo’s rich and deeply personal works while telling a fascinating story of an artist, a place, and an era. Date and Time: Wednesday, 6-7 p.m. Location: University of New Mexico Art Museum. Price: Free

To learn more about these events, visit the ABQ 365 website.