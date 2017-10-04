‘Stash house’ connected to burglaries in at least four counties, raided by police

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (KRQE) – What started out as a routine arrest for a probation violation, led to authorities locating a “stash house” they say is connected to burglaries in at least four New Mexico counties.

“There was tons of drug paraphernalia, lots of tool boxes, one corner had electronics stacked, multiple cell phones,” said Jemez Spring Police Chief Felix Nunex. “One closet was full of luggage so we know they’ve been hitting hotels, airports, car rental parking lots.”

The home in question is located in Jemez Springs. The woman living in the house, Crystal Montoya, was arrested for a parole violation and is in MDC on a no-bond hold.

Nunez says she will eventually be charged in connection with the stolen items found in her home.

“It’s opening a lot of cases. There will be multiple suspects coming out of this,” said Nunez.

Nunez says items in the home are connected to burglaries in Rio Rancho, Los Alamos, Santa Fe and Jemez Springs.

“If you’re a property crime offender [and] you stepped in that house, I’m going to link you to it,” said Nunez.

Nunez says he cannot speak to how many burglaries the home is specifically connected to because of ongoing investigations.

However, one victim, Ramey Growing Thunder of Montana, spoke to KRQE News 13.

“We had an enclosed 5×8 trailer and it had all our artwork in there. Ledger art, some of our tools and things we needed to have a successful art show,” said Growing Thunder.

Growing Thunder and her family were in town for the Santa Fe Indian Market when their trailer was stolen.

“It was really heart wrenching. We couldn’t react and we went to the front desk and asked if they took our trailer hoping they would say yes,” said Growing Thunder.

Some of the smaller, less significant items in Growing Thunder’s trailer were found in Montoya’s home. However, all of the art, the trailer itself, and Growing Thunder’s husband’s sacred items were not found.

“Stolen items include approximately 12 ledger drawings, a painted parfleche box and a briefcase containing a personal sacred cannupa (pipe) and other religious items,” said Growing Thunder.

Growing Thunder is happy some of her belongings were recovered and is hoping everything else is either found or returned soon.,

“Shame on them. I wish that they had better teachings when they were younger,” said Growing Thunder.

If you see any of these stolen items, call Officer Anthony Currey at 505-340-6158 or 505-955-5049.

‘Stash house’ connected to burglaries View as list View as gallery Open Gallery