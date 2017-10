ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Airbnb says this year’s Balloon Fiesta will be the biggest in history for the company.

It says a record-breaking 4,400 Airbnb guests are coming to the Duke City. Local hosts are expected to collectively earn $574,000 in rent.

From October 6 through October 15, the typical booked listing price for an Airbnb is just $95 per night and the average length of stay per guest is four-and-a-half nights.