Pregnant woman says she lost baby after crash caused by speeding suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pregnant woman hit by a speeding car that ran a red light wants to know why police didn’t try to pull the driver over before the crash.

It happened in May when officers ran the temporary tag of a gray car parked at a McDonald’s at San Mateo and Gibson. The plates belonged to another car.

The officers followed the car from a distance for awhile but never attempted a traffic stop. Police believe the driver may have caught on, and wanted to get away.

“She probably saw the police unit behind her and she decided she was going to go through that red light without the officers ever attempting to engage her,” Officer Tanner Tixier said.

Police say the driver sped through a light, smashing into a couple. The woman who was hit was nine months pregnant and says she lost her baby.

Both the driver and her two passengers were arrested.

