SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A power outage in Santa Fe is impacting about 2,470 customers, according to PNM.

PNM says the outage spans north to south from Potencia Street to Saint Michael’s Drive, and east to west from Galisteo Street to San Felipe Avenue.

Crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible. Power is expected to be restored around 8:40 p.m.