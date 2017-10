ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During Balloon Fiesta, officials always have to be ready if something goes wrong.

Wednesday, PNM held a demonstration to discuss how they respond if a hot air balloon gets caught in power lines. They are warning people who may be nearby to stay away and call for help.

“It’s our natural instinct to try to jump in and help, but that could create a more dangerous situation for all involved,” PNM’s Meaghan Cavanaugh said.

Balloon Fiesta kicks off this Saturday, October 7.