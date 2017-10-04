October 4th Morning Rush: Albuquerque’s next mayor to be decided in runoff election between Keller, Lewis

1. Albuquerque will see a runoff election to decide who will be the city’s next mayor. Unofficial results show Tim Keller is the front-runner, pulling in 39 percent of the votes. He will face against Dan Lewis who came in second in the mayoral race with 23 percent. About 15,000 votes separate the two candidates. Since neither candidate walked away with 50 percent of the vote, they will face off in November.

2. The controversial ordinance calling for paid sick leave for Albuquerque employees failed to get enough support by the slimmest of margins. This race was called just before midnight Tuesday. The numbers show the ordinance was voted down by only 718 votes. Political expert Gabe Sanchez says he thinks the ordinance may be tweaked and we could see the issue pop up again.

3. A storm system to our northwest and an area of high pressure to our east will continue to squeeze moisture up and into New Mexico. Deep moisture will allow for widespread storms and showers to develop late day and evening. There is a potential for storms to turn severe – threats: hail, damaging winds, heavy rainfall (localized flooding) & frequent lightning.

4. Five Lobo football players are in the national spotlight again. The players recently spoke out explaining why they took a knee during the national anthem last weekend. University of New Mexico defensive lineman Garret Hughes says he kneeled against injustice in America right now. UNM cornerback Elijah Lilly said they didn’t do it just for them, they were also representing people who might be afraid to do the same.

5. Some survivors of the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas are waking up relieved that they were able to thank the courageous New Mexico stranger who saved their lives. Danielle Rorick and her friends from San Diego call Anthony Chavez their hero. They say when shots rang out they froze, until a man in a red hat put himself in danger, by standing up and helping others hop over a fence to safety. They ran off but he stayed behind to help more people. They put out a plea on social media to find the stranger and learned it was Anthony.

Morning’s Top Stories