New Mexico students encouraged to take part in 2017 Congressional App Challenge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce is asking students to take part in the 2017 Congressional App Challenge.

Students will compete by creating a software application for a mobile, tablet or computer device.

The competition is a way for students to get involved in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

All K-12 New Mexico students are eligible and according to a press release, students in New Mexico’s Second Congressional District are encouraged to participate.

“New Mexico is home to some of the nation’s premier STEM research and development facilities. As a State, we must be doing all we can to assist and encourage the next generation to continue to lead in these fields. For the future success of our State and our children, young New Mexicans must become more involved in STEM education. The Congressional App Challenge is a unique and engaging way to encourage STEM participation. I hope schools throughout the District take advantage of this opportunity. It is a wonderful way to empower the youth of our State to create and develop new technology,” Pearce said in a press release.

In order to participate, students must sign up and submit their app with demonstration video by 12:00 p.m. on November 1, 2017.

There is no minimum age, and students can either compete individually or in teams of up to four.

